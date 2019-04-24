|
|
Thursey Rebecca Thompson Buxton Mt. Pleasant - The funeral service for Thursey Rebecca Thompson Buxton will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 in the St. Andrews Church - Mount Pleasant, 440 Whilden Street at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Thursday in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A private interment will be held in Indiantown Presbyterian Churchyard, Indiantown, SC. Memorials may be made to Indiantown Presbyterian Church, 4865 Hemingway Street, Hemingway, SC 29554 or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 25, 2019