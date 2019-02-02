Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TIMOTHY LEE CROSBY. View Sign

With Treasured Thoughts TIMOTHY LEE CROSBY Jan. 31, 1980 ~ Sept. 27, 2018 Looking across the horizon, The sun rises to greet us, A new day dawning. In the stillness of the morning, We hear the bird's singing, We know God is ever so near. In our quiet time we often ponder, Thanking God for his Blessings, Praying for strength and comfort. As a young man on your journey, Eager to share in your kindness, Bringing smiles along the way. With you being such a cool dude, Enjoying a large glass of iced tea, With your hat worn backwards. We have a special place in our hearts, Shared by families and friends, We're thankful for loving you. Many things about tomorrow, I don't seem to understand. But I know who holds tomorrow, And I know who holds my hand. Love, Your Family and Nan and Harmon



