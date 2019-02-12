Timothy Waring N. Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Feb 12, 2019, Timothy Wayne Waring, son of The late Pastor William and Pastor Lula Mae Waring, brother of Mrs Dottie White, Earnest and Larry Waring (Gloria) also The Late William Waring, Jr and Pastor Laverne Thompson, nephew of Evangelist Elizabeth Wilson other relatives and friends. Timothy resided at 6750 Ward Avenue, N. Chas, SC. He was gainfully employed at Diggers Warehouse. The family can be reached at 843 276-2815. The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2019