Mrs. Tommie McCranie Derry WALTERBORO, SC - Mrs. Tommie McCranie Derry, age 78, of Walterboro, entered into rest Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Colleton Medical Center. She was the loving wife of the late David Lee Derry. Born March 2, 1941 in Hemingway, SC, she was a daughter of the late Tommy Lee McCranie and Lillie Mae Herring McCranie. She was the founder of Double D Arena and Cowboy USA, LLC and was partner at Mac's Barn. Surviving are: her daughter, Gina Maria Derry and Cathie Stone of Summerton; son, Mark Derry of Puerto Rico; son-in-law, Glenn Dragano of Aiken; grandchildren, Channing Elizabeth Derry, David Alan Dragano (Stephanie), Garrett Lee Dragano, and Ryan Glenn Dragano; great-grandchildren, Reagan Dragano and Sawyer Dragano; 5 that she loved as her own, Shidawn Carter, Melissa Davidson, Deb Haddock, Judy McCranie, and Brandon Boatwright; brother, Hubert McCranie of Walterboro; many nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter, LeAnn Derry Dragano; 4 brothers; and 3 sisters. Funeral services will be conducted 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon, March 24, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The family will receive friends following the funeral cermony. Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway Walterboro, 843 538 5408. Visit the online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneral home.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 23, 2019