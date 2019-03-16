Tommy Allen Broach, Jr. Hanahan - Tommy "Bubba" Allen Broach, Jr., 50, of Hanahan, South Carolina, husband of Joy Ann Saunders Broach entered into eternal rest Friday, March 15, 2019. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR NORTH AREA CHAPEL, 2119 Dorchester Road at 12:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow in Wilson Cemetery, Awendaw, SC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Stuhr's North Area Chapel. Bubba was born August 30, 1968 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Tommy A. Broach and the late Hazel Elaine Jackson Criser. He was an Army veteran serving during Desert Storm in Kuwait. Tommy was the owner of Tommy Broach Property Management and Tax Services. He enjoyed fishing. He was a wonderful husband, father, provider and family man and will be deeply missed by his wife of 16 years, Joy Ann Broach and son, Tommy Allen Broach III, both of Hanahan, SC; daughter, Kaitlyn Joane Broach of Joppa, AL; brother, Joey Broach (Ginger) of North Charleston, SC; sister, Dorothy Teresa Garrett (Malcolm) of Ladson, SC; step-father, Paul Criser of North Charleston, SC and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Laura Elizabeth Broach February 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Scleroderma Foundation, South Carolina Chapter, 713-D East Greenville Street, Box 194, Anderson, SC 29621. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary