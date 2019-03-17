|
Tommy Allen Broach, Jr. Hanahan - The relatives and friends of Tommy "Bubba" Allen Broach, Jr. are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR NORTH AREA CHAPEL, 2119 Dorchester Road at 12:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow in Wilson Cemetery, Awendaw, SC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Stuhr's North Area Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Scleroderma Foundation, South Carolina Chapter, 713-D East Greenville Street, Box 194, Anderson, SC 29621. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 18, 2019