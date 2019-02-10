Tony Goodley N. Charleston - The family of Mr. Tony Goodley announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 11:00AM at the Ollie M. Dickerson Memorial Chapel 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Viewing for Mr. Goodley will be on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 3:00-6:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Tony is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29403 Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2019