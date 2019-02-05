In Loving Memory Of TYRONE EARL PRINGLE, JR. February 6, 1987 "Special Angel In Heaven" There is a special angel in heaven that is a part of us. It is not where we wanted him but where God wanted him to be. He was here but just a moment like a shooting star, and though he is in heaven he isn't very far. He touched the hearts of many like only an Angel can do. We would have held him every minute if the end we only knew. So we send this special message to the Heavens above please take care of our Angel and send him all our love. Sadly missed by your Mother, brothers Tyrell, Tyree and Tyler.
|
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019