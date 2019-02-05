In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TYRONE EARL PRINGLE Jr.. View Sign

In Loving Memory Of TYRONE EARL PRINGLE, JR. February 6, 1987 "Special Angel In Heaven" There is a special angel in heaven that is a part of us. It is not where we wanted him but where God wanted him to be. He was here but just a moment like a shooting star, and though he is in heaven he isn't very far. He touched the hearts of many like only an Angel can do. We would have held him every minute if the end we only knew. So we send this special message to the Heavens above please take care of our Angel and send him all our love. Sadly missed by your Mother, brothers Tyrell, Tyree and Tyler.



In Loving Memory Of TYRONE EARL PRINGLE, JR. February 6, 1987 "Special Angel In Heaven" There is a special angel in heaven that is a part of us. It is not where we wanted him but where God wanted him to be. He was here but just a moment like a shooting star, and though he is in heaven he isn't very far. He touched the hearts of many like only an Angel can do. We would have held him every minute if the end we only knew. So we send this special message to the Heavens above please take care of our Angel and send him all our love. Sadly missed by your Mother, brothers Tyrell, Tyree and Tyler. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close