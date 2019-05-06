Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Lynn Thompson Gagliano. View Sign Service Information Mayer Funeral Home 222 St. James St. Georgetown , SC 29440 (843)-546-4184 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Lynn Thompson Gagliano Pawleys Island, SC - Virginia Lynn Thompson Gagliano died May 3, 2019; she was 75 years old. Lynn was the daughter of the late Louis Bryan "Bumpy" Thompson and Carolyn Douglass Thompson. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Theodore E. Gagliano, of Pawleys Island; her sons, Patrick Sean Maloney and Michael Bryan Maloney, both of Atlanta; her step-children, Ted Gagliano, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA, Dr. Martha Gagliano of Durham, NC; Michael Gagliano of Fort Sill, OK, and Lucy Gagliano Schoolmaster of Colorado Springs and Charleston, SC; her sisters, Claudia Bessinger of Mount Pleasant, SC, Rebecca Godwin of Edisto Island, SC, and Caroline Tresino of Floyd, VA; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. To her nieces and nephews (Keir Parrott of Bluffton, SC; Rebecca Bessinger of Mount Pleasant, SC; Melissa Buffington and Carrie Barnwell, both of Pawleys Island, SC; J. Altman of Tybee Island, GA; and Erin Hines of Greenville, SC), she is remembered as the most fun aunt in the world. Family claim to fame: The B-24 Liberator her father captained in the Pacific war theater was named the Ginnie Lynn in her honor. Special thanks to David Handley and Lavonia Criner for their for exceptional care of Lynn. Vibrant, funny, and generous-hearted, Lynn loved her family, her puppies, gardening, art, classic movies, books, fashion, travel, and lunches out. She owned and managed McAdams Carpets in Pawleys Island for many years before opening Galliano Imports on Front Street in Georgetown. She served as program chair for the Georgetown Chapter of the DAR for several years and actively participated in the Front Street redesign project of the 1980s. For two decades, she was the matriarch of the Thompson and Gagliano extended families, for which they are forever grateful. The memorial service will be held at Prince George Episcopal Church in Georgetown, SC, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00, with reception to follow in the church parish hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to All 4 Paws Animal Rescue, 708 Petigru Drive, Pawleys Island 29585, or to the Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Diane Boyd, 114 E. Brooks St., Kingstree, SC 29556. Sign a guest book at



