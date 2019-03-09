Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
View Map
Virginia Robles Fitch Obituary
Virginia Robles Fitch Ladson - Virginia Robles Fitch, 86, of Ladson, SC, widow of CPO John Thomas Fitch, USN (Ret.) entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Virginia was born June 6, 1932 in Iloilo City, Philippines, daughter of the late Felix Robles and Julianna Vicente. She became an American Citizen in 1966. Virginia was an avid bingo player and loved dancing with her husband. She enjoyed making clothes, and sewing mother and daughter outfits, her granddaughter's prom dress and sewing outfits for her friends. She was a devoted military wife. She is survived by her two sons, Charles Anthony Fitch (Cathy) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Edward Lee Fitch (Ellen) of Walterboro, SC; daughter, Hattie Ann Halsey of Marietta, GA; seven grandchildren, Jessie, Heather, Brent, Ashton, Dustin, Derek and Dawson; ten great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Hollings Cancer Center Office of Development, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC, 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 10, 2019
