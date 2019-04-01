In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIVIAN S. GRANT. View Sign

In Loving Memory Of VIVIAN S. GRANT April 2, 2016 Don't cry for me..I am okay Heaven is my home now, this is where I'll stay , I'm where I belong so I want my family to be happy and stay strong. Don't cry for me.. It was my time, but I will see you all someday on the other side for I am not alone, Derrick and Talekuz are with me here at home, Don't cry for me.. for I have no fear, my pain is gone and so are my tears. Jesus said this is not the end..we wil be waiting here for your all to meet again. Missed dearly by your husband Theodore Grant and loving children Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2019

