Walter Bailey Charleston - Walter Bailey, 91, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Dimples Fender Bailey entered into eternal rest Friday, March 1, 2019. A gathering of friends will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Walter was born December 16, 1927 in Baltimore, Maryland, son of the late Michael Bailey and Katherine Peciulis Bailey. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman on Parris Island, SC where he met and married his bride. Walter entered The Citadel as a veteran student, graduating in 3 years, class of 1951 with a 4.0 during his tenure and was selected as a member of the Knights of the Round Table Honor Society. After graduation he went to work as a Civil Engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, then Dotterer Engineering Company and then continued his career with Thompson Steel Building Company. In 1961 he went to Cummings & McCrady where he worked until he retired in 1993 at the age of 66. He was an avid golfer, he worked on the game as a young caddie in Baltimore and played until his late 80's and was quite good. Walter was a wonderful caring and kind husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dimples Fender Bailey of Charleston, SC; son, Michael Thomas Bailey of Charleston, SC; daughter, Patricia Bailey Hess, granddaughter, Katherine Hess Taylor (Kevin); great-granddaughter, Kensley Marian Taylor all of Summerville, SC; brother, Stanley Michael Bailey, sister Mary Bailey Seigel both of Baltimore, MD; sister-in-law, Dixie Fender Pinckney and numerous nieces and nephews.