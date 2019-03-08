Walter Fishel Summerville - Walter Evander Fishel, 81, of Summerville, SC passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on the afternoon of Thursday, March 7, 2019. Walter was born on July 24, 1937 in Jackson Springs, NC, son of the late Mary Jenkins Fishel and the late Olen E. Fishel. Walter retired from the US Navy as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 with 20 years service. He served on the USS Robert A. Owens, DDE827, the USS Independence, CVA62 during the Vietnam War, the USS Neosho, AO143, the USS Luiseno, ATF156 and the USS Mt Baker, AE34. Once Walter retired, he entered into the private sector as a Port Engineer on the Charleston Navy Base for the Navy Minesweepers. Walter's hobbies included gardening and working with his tractor. Walter's passion was the Masonic Fraternities where he served as the only two time Past Master of the Goose Creek Mason Lodge No. 401. He was a member of the Scottish Rite and Omar Shrine. He was Chapter DAD of Goose Creek DeMolay. He served on the advisory board of Charleston DeMolay, Summerville DeMolay and Goose Creek Rainbow Assembly No. 39. He was also a member of the John L Flynn Chapter Order of Eastern Star. Walter was predeceased by his first wife, Shirley Cagle Fishel; beloved parents; and brothers: Olen E. Fishel, Jr. and Clifton Fishel; and sister, Rosa Fishel Watkins. Walter is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Montese Streeter Fishel of Summerville, SC; six children: Juanell Fishel, Yvonne Montgomery (Ronald), Benjamin Fishel (Heather), Lynn Carter (Robert), Elizabeth Gavin (Dustin), and Roy Fishel; grandchildren: Victoria Merfeld, Rebecca Montgomery, Sean Montgomery, Lucas Fishel, Noah Fishel, Kaitlyn Gavin, Samantha Gavin and Walter A. Fishel; and great-grandchildren: Fiona Merfeld-Elliot and Bonnie Merfeld-Elliot. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek. A Masonic Rites service will begin at 7:30 PM. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 11th, 2019 at St John's Bethel Baptist Church, 133 St John Bethel Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Interment will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Palmetto DeMolay Association or St John's Bethel Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. www.mcalister.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary