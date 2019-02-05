Walter Russell, Jr. Charleston - Walter Nelson Russell, Jr., 61, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on February 1, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1957 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Walter Nelson Russell, Sr. and Marguerite Mallard Russell. Walter was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Peggy Russell Atwater. He is survived by his wife Carole Small Russell; brother Heedee Russell (Tami); and sister Denise Russell. Walter was a Certified Pharmacy Technician who worked with Berkeley Drugs of James Island, Medical University of South Carolina, and Veteran's Administration Consolidated Mail Order Pharmacy (CMOP). He was a member and a Deacon of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Walter's hobbies included the beach, boating, fishing and pulling for his Clemson Tigers. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, South Carolina, 843-722-8371. A Witness to the Resurrection Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 on Saturday, February 9th at 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church Food Pantry or Hollings Cancer Center Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley , 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, 843-722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary