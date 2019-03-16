Warren Dukes N. Charleston - On March 15, 2019 Mr. Warren Dukes was called from labor to reward. He was the son of the Late David and Vergie L. Dukes, the father of; Alfreda Fields, the Late Allen" Ronald" Stocks and The late Alphonso Dukes, his siblings; Nathaniel Dukes (Evelyn), Richard Carwell and Mary White (James), other relatives and friends. Mr. Dukes resided at 3800 Rivers Ave, N. Chas, SC. The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, telephone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Dukes.
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 17, 2019