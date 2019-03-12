Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Wilhelmina Coleman Obituary
Wilhelmina Coleman Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Wilhelmina Coleman are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday, March 14, 2019 11:00 AM at Mt. Sinai Holiness Church, 1216 5th Ave, Charleston, SC 29407. Entombment: Sunset Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Coleman is surived by her children: Ms. Debra Ann Coleman, Ms. Sherilyn E. Coleman, Ms. Joyce Denice Coleman Hudson, Ms. Quinette Yvette Coleman and Ms. Nathashia "TC" Williams; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Coleman was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Nathaniel Lee Coleman; parents: Mr. Willie and Mrs. Ida White Thrower; and a daughter, Mrs. Karen Renee Beale. Viewing for Mrs. Coleman will be on the day of service at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2019
