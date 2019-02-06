William Austin Teale Mt. Pleasant - William Austin Teale, 26, of Mt Pleasant, SC passed away in his sleep, February 3, 2019. Austin was born April 4, 1992 in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from South Forsyth High School and attended the University of Alabama and Kennesaw State College. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. Austin moved to Mt Pleasant in 2013. He was an independent sales representative in his family's business, The William Ashley Group. Austin had the gift of love and brought kindness into every life he touched. Most notably he was a devoted son to his mother and father and an amazing brother and uncle. He had a special relationship with many friends. He loved playing golf, boating and was always the first to organize social gatherings. The way he lit up a room and brought so much passion to life will be infinitely missed. Austin is survived by his parents Susy & Fred Teale of Mt Pleasant, SC, his sister Ashley Teale Greenwell, his brother-in-law, Irl Brian Greenwell & his niece Olivia Rutledge Greenwell, all of Charleston, SC. He is also survived by his extended family as follows: grandparents, Roy and Flora Johnson, Ted and Bunny Teale; aunts and uncles, Sandy J. Wright, Randy and Rita Johnson, Ron and Terrie Johnson, Donald and Teresa Smith, Kelly Paulsen, Tony and Debbie Teale. He is survived by many cousins on both his mother and father's side. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Seacoast Chapel, 750 Long Point Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC beginning at 1:00 pm until the funeral service at 2:00 pm. The graveside service will be in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC, immediately following the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary