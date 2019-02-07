Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Seacoast Church - Mount Pleasant
750 Long Point Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Seacoast Church - Mount Pleasant
750 Long Point Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
William Austin Teale


William Austin Teale Obituary
William Austin Teale Mt. Pleasant - The family of William Austin Teale will receive friends on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Seacoast Chapel, 750 Long Point Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC beginning at 1:00 pm until the funeral service at 2:00 pm. The graveside service will be in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC, immediately following the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019
