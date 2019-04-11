William Britton Jr. N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. William Britton, Jr. and those of his parents, the late William and Rosalee Britton; those of his siblings, Elizabeth Jenkins, Leila Haynes and the late Abraham Britton; those of his aunt, Leola Scott and those of his sister-in-law, Mary Britton are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00AM at Air Force Base Chapel, 107 Arthur Drive, Bldg. 1005, JB, Charleston AFB, SC. Interment will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Eutawville, SC. Mr. Britton will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC. 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2019