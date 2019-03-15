William Joseph Cunningham Mt. Pleasant - William Joseph Cunningham, 87, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Margie M. Cunningham, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019. His graveside service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Joe was born March 28, 1931, son of the late Jay Roy Cunningham and the late Fannie Adams Cunningham. He served in the United States Army and retired as an engineer with the 6th Naval District Water Division. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church. He is survived by two sons, Jay Roy Cunningham (Alice Mangum) of Little River, SC and William "Bill" Cunningham of Manning, SC; three grandchildren, Emma Louise Cunningham, Caeley Sue Miller and Byron Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Martha Cunningham, and daughter, Donna L. Cunningham. Memorials may be made to Parkinson Research Foundation 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL, 34232. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary