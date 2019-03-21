|
|
William Joseph Cunningham Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of William Joseph Cunningham are invited to attend his graveside service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Memorials may be made to Parkinson Research Foundation 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL, 34232. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 22, 2019