William Judson Southerland, Jr. MT. PLEASANT - William Judson Southerland, Jr. died on January 10, 2019 at the age of 92 in Mt Pleasant, SC. Born in Wilmington, NC, he was the son of the late William J. Southerland, Sr. and Edith B. Southerland. The family moved from Wilmington to Myrtle Beach, SC in 1933. After graduating from Myrtle Beach High School Bill attended the Citadel, joined the US Army Air Forces in 1944 and served in World War II. When the war ended he returned to the Citadel and completed his degree in Business Administration. In 1951 he joined the US Army and served in Korea as a First Lieutenant. He retired as Lt. Colonel in the US Air Force Reserves in 1986. Bill retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as an airport safety inspector in 1990. He then worked for the Saudi Arabian government as an airport consultant and as an expert witness on airport safety. When he returned from Saudi he moved to Satellite Beach FL where he lived for 25 years before moving back to South Carolina in 2018. He was a longtime pilot, an avid sailor and a loyal member of the Manatee Cove Yacht Club located on Patrick Air Force Base in Satellite Beach. The Yacht Club recently renamed their annual regatta "The Southerland Cup" in his honor. Bill is survived by a son, William J. Southerland III (Linda) of Conway, SC, two daughters, Judith S. Bowers (Mike) of Charleston, SC and Janice E. Southerland (Bruce Gibbs) of Asheville, NC. He is also survived by three grandsons, Bryan Bowers of Asheville, NC, Judson Southerland of Conway, SC, Brette Southerland of Charleston, SC and one great-granddaughter, Bee Bowers of Asheville, NC. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, John Philip Southerland and a son, Thomas Michael Southerland. A memorial service was held at the Manatee Cove Yacht Club on January 27, 2019. A private burial will take place at Beaufort Memorial Cemetery, Beaufort SC. Memorials may be made to the s Project or The Citadel Foundation. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
