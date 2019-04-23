Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
William Michael Baker Obituary
William Michael Baker Summerville - William Michael Baker, 62, of Summerville, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 11 o'clock on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Harleyville Cemetery, Railroad Ave., Harleyville, SC. Service will be conducted by retired Baptist minister, Pastor Lloyd Roberts. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483 or . Mike was born on March 11, 1957 in Seneca, SC, son of Milford C. Baker (Pearl) of Hollywood and Sara Russell Baker of Summerville. He graduated from Summerville High School and attended one year at University of SC. Mike was the owner of Bakers Paint and Body shop. He loved working on and riding motorcycles. He loved his bass boat and fishing for bass. Survivors in addition to his parents are: close cousins: Donald Baker (Carolyn) of Reevesville and Buddy Baker (Linda) of Harleyville. He was predeceased by one brother: Russell C. Baker and all of his grandparents. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2019
