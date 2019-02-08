William O. Hartman Charleston - Mr. William Orval Hartman, 97, a retired Missile Inspector, US Navy veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, and widower of Winifred Friend Hartman and Ellaree Hornsby Hartman, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. The relatives and friends of William Orval Hartman are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM Monday, February 11, 2019 at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. Rev. John Peters will officiate the service. Interment will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 60 Huguenin Ave., Charleston. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Mr. Hartman was born October 15, 1921 in Cumberland, MD, a son of the late Edna Simpson and William C. Hartman. He was raised in the Catholic faith. Mr. Hartman was an Inspector with the Polaris Missile Base. He was skilled in the science of vacuum tubes, transistors, and eventually microchip technology. As a requirement of one of his positions in missile science, he taught himself the trigonometry needed to do the job. Mr. Hartman was a talented musician who enjoyed playing the bass, the guitar, piano, violin, and accordion. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed hobbies too numerous to list. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Mr. Hartman is survived by his sons: William A. (Rose) and David S. (Liz) Hartman; daughters: Linda A. (Joseph) Campbell and Judith E. (Gary) Sullivan; 12 grandchildren, 13 Great-grandchildren; 2 brothers: Leonard (Mary) and Ronald (Ginnie) Hartman; and his sister Vivian H. (Buddy) Adkins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first and second spouses, daughter Sandra Elaine Hartman, and his brother Cliff Hartman. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary