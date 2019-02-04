William Thrower Charleston - William (Bill) James Thrower, 56, of Charleston, husband of Cynthia (Cindie) Pettersen Thrower, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 2, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. William J. Thrower are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 61 Church Street. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Bill was born in Charleston, SC on December 29, 1962, to the late James Charles Thrower and Harriett Kenyon Thrower. He graduated from Sewanee Academy in 1981, and went on to graduate from Wofford College in 1984. Bill was then employed as a civilian agent for the Naval Investigative Service (NCIS) in Norfolk, Virginia. Following his work as a special agent, he attended law school at Western Michigan Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan. Bill moved back to Charleston and became an attorney with the Charleston County Public Defender's Office. From there he went into private practice. He was a member of the South Carolina Bar Association. He then met his wife, Cindie and started their life journey and the birth of their two treasured children. Bill was a loving husband, father, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Cynthia (Cindie) Pettersen Thrower; his daughter, Mary Elizabeth (Mary Beth) Thrower; his son, William Theodore Thrower, all of Charleston. He is also survived by his mother, Harriett Kenyon Thrower; a sister, Tracy Thrower Eller; a brother, Kenneth Arnold Thrower, all of Atlanta; his father and mother-in-law, Captain and Mrs. Theodore H. Pettersen, Jr., and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Dr. James Charles Thrower. Memorial contributions can be made to: Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, 5604 New Road, Hollywood SC 29449. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, INC. 843-766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary