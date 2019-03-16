Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Church Cathedral
98 Wentworth Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
Grace Church Columbarium
98 Wentworth Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Flint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Wightman Flint

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Wightman Flint Obituary
William Wightman Flint Charleston - William Wightman Flint, 83, of Charleston, South Carolina, loving husband of Carolyn Norris Flint, peacefully entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 13, 2019. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street at 2:00. Interment is at Grace Church Cathedral Columbarium, with a reception to follow in Hanahan Hall. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Bill was born June 11, 1935 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late William Haden Flint and Sarah Buist Lucas Flint. He graduated from Rivers High School and The Citadel, class of 1957. He worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard as an electrical engineer, and then retired from SPAWAR in 2005. Bill was a cradle Episcopalian, and attended Grace Church Cathedral all his life. He served on the vestry and was a church usher. He was a life member of Elks Lodge # 242, the Washington Light Infantry, Deutscher Brunderliche Bund, James Island Yacht Club, Solomon's Lodge 1, the Citadel Alumni Foundation, and the Citadel Club of Charleston. He was an active Citadel Alumnus, and loved attending Citadel football, basketball, and baseball games. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Norris Flint; son, William Thomas Flint (Renee); and granddaughter, Madison Virginia Flint, all of Charleston. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The last couple years of his life, he was lovingly cared for by a dedicated caregiver, Kathleen Smith. Memorials may be made to Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now