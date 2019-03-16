William Wightman Flint Charleston - William Wightman Flint, 83, of Charleston, South Carolina, loving husband of Carolyn Norris Flint, peacefully entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 13, 2019. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street at 2:00. Interment is at Grace Church Cathedral Columbarium, with a reception to follow in Hanahan Hall. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Bill was born June 11, 1935 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late William Haden Flint and Sarah Buist Lucas Flint. He graduated from Rivers High School and The Citadel, class of 1957. He worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard as an electrical engineer, and then retired from SPAWAR in 2005. Bill was a cradle Episcopalian, and attended Grace Church Cathedral all his life. He served on the vestry and was a church usher. He was a life member of Elks Lodge # 242, the Washington Light Infantry, Deutscher Brunderliche Bund, James Island Yacht Club, Solomon's Lodge 1, the Citadel Alumni Foundation, and the Citadel Club of Charleston. He was an active Citadel Alumnus, and loved attending Citadel football, basketball, and baseball games. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Norris Flint; son, William Thomas Flint (Renee); and granddaughter, Madison Virginia Flint, all of Charleston. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The last couple years of his life, he was lovingly cared for by a dedicated caregiver, Kathleen Smith. Memorials may be made to Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary