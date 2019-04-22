Willie Mae Viola Gadsden James James Island - Mrs. Willie Mae Viola Gadsden James, 60, of James Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 22, 2019. Mrs. James is survived by her children, Shakeia Alexander James and David Sinnia James; parents, Mrs. Willie Mae Gadsden and Mr. Isiah Gadsden; siblings, Isiah Gadsden Jr, Rosalyn Heyward and Cathy L. Gadsden. The family will receive friends at: 1445 Rainbow Rd., James Island, SC. Funeral services details will be announced later. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.pasleysmortuary.com. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC, (843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 23, 2019