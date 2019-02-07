|
Willie Mae Washington Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Willie Mae Washington are invited to attend her Funeral Service 11:30 AM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Monrovia Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. She is survived by her children, Freddy Washington, Richard Washington, Marian Washington-West (James) and Georgetta Bennett-Butler (Justin); daughter-in-law, Margaret Washington; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Alethia Smith; brothers, Walter Smith (Beverly) and Alphonso Smith (Gwen); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at we.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
