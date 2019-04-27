Wilma Cannon Carmichael

Wilma Cannon Carmichael WALTERBORO - Mrs. Wilma Cannon Carmichael, wife of the late Ernest Ray Carmichael Sr., passed away Wednesday evening at the NHC Healthcare Center in Charleston. She was 91. She is survived by three children: Ernest Ray "Randy" Carmichael Jr. and his wife Ann of Walterboro, Frances Carmichael Reynolds of Columbia, and Walter Carmichael and his wife Jill of James island. There are four grandchildren: Catherine, Davis, and Callie Carmichael, and Lindsay Reynolds. Wilma has one sister, Amy Fore, and one brother, Henry Cannon. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Sunday afternoon, April 28, 2019 from 3:30 - 4:30 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro. A private entombment service will follow at the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 28, 2019
