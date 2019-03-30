In Loving Memory of My Father and Mother WILMOT J. FRASER March 31, 1979 MARY L. FRASER November 6, 1995 2019, forty years after your transition Central Church asks me to speak about your life and its meaning. Humbling me to recognize you as history with longtime impact on me and others, on Life and Love. Son, Alfred, Family and Friends.
