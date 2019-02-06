Zella Vernice Murray Dean Charleston - Zella Vernice Murray Dean, 85, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Wiley Brazzle Dean entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 31, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday, February 8, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Zella was born March 20, 1933 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Clifford Charles Murray, Sr., and Mattie Gaskins Murray. She was a homemaker. Zella enjoyed writing to her pen pals and collecting salt and pepper shakers. She was a member of Northbridge Baptist Church. She is survived by her two children, Wiley Dennis Dean of Arlington, VA and Karen Dean Hopkins of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren, Scott Nordlund, Timothy Nordlund, Jennifer Hopkins, Heather Hopkins, Brandon Hopkins and great-grandchild Rachel Cameron. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter Joyce Vernice Nordlund and brother Clifford Charles Murray, Jr. Flowers will be accepted. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary