J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Zella Vernice Murray Dean


Zella Vernice Murray Dean Charleston - The family of Zella Vernice Murray Dean will receive friends Friday, February 8, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019
