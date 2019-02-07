|
Zella Vernice Murray Dean Charleston - The family of Zella Vernice Murray Dean will receive friends Friday, February 8, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019