Clara DeLisle
Clara L. DeLisle, 84, of Paris died Feb. 27, 2019.
Funeral was held Monday, March 4, 2019, at Faith Pentecostal Church of God in Paris with burial at Hickory Grove Cemetery under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.
She is survived by children, Marquetta, Linda, Beverly, Tara and Eddie; stepchildren, Suzanne, Tara, Therisa, Paul, Bill and Jimmy; sisters, Twila and Joy; and numerous grand- and great-grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Express on Mar. 6, 2019
