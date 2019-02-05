|
Daniel Waggoner
Daniel Wayne Waggoner, who resided in Charleston, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at his home. He was born March 15, 1937, in Charleston to the late Daniel Dewey Waggoner and James Mettie (Barnes) Waggoner. He was 81 years old.
He was also preceded in death by five sisters and five brothers.
Daniel was a ranch hand and a man of many hats. He was a member of Enterprise Free Will Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with the Revs. Buddy Corbell and Landen Scoggins officiating. Burial will be at Nixon Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
He is survived by his wife, Kay (Coley) Waggoner; four daughters, Linda Morgan of Jacksonville, Brenda Scoggins and husband Landen of Lavaca, Cheryl Brotherton and husband Monte of Charleston and Misty Allen and husband Billy of Charleston; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Taylor and husband Billy of Central City; a brother, Ellis Waggoner of Hayfork, Calif.; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Blake Banning, Mason Scoggins, Brooks Simkins, Frank Whiting, Dennis Waggoner and Braxton Ketter.
Honorary pallbearers are Bradyn Ketter, Breckon Ketter, Brevyn Ketter, Bryton Ketter and Tatum Rhinehart.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Express on Feb. 6, 2019