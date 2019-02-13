|
Tamra Fort
Tamra Mary Oelke Fort, 55, of Muldrow passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born March 31, 1963, in New Prague, Minn., the daughter of the late Leith Oran and Marilyn Fredricksen (Oelke). She was an accountant.
Survivors include her husband, Matthew of Muldrow; three brothers, Gary Oelke and wife Peggy of Salem, Ill., Larry Oelke and wife Helen of Muldrow and James Oelke and wife Kim of Fayetteville; nieces, Kelly Schubert and Kathryn Ruggles; nephews, Cory Oelke and wife Jessica, Matthew Oelke and wife Marjorie and Wesley Oelke and wife Sara; and her great-nieces and -nephews, Madison, Mason and Maci, Audrey and Addison and Ethan Oelke and Elliot and McGregor Crouse; sister-in-law, Melea Crouse and husband Robert; and several fur babies.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Charleston with interment at Garden of Memories.
Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Memorials may be made to AHIMSA Rescue Foundation — Muldrow Chapter online at www.ahimsarescuefoundation.org.
