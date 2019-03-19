|
Barbara Jean "Barb" Eustice, age 91, lifelong resident of Cheboygan, passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2019. Barb was born on July 30, 1927, the daughter of Vern R. and Doris (Wilkinson) Wight, former owners of the local Wight's Jewelry Store. Barb worked in her family's business while attending high school and in subsequent years following her graduation from Cheboygan High School in 1945.
On June 8, 1950 Barbara married Maurice Eustice, also of Cheboygan. They were blessed with two daughters, Sally Ann (Eustice) Humphrey and Kathleen Sue Eustice.
Barb was a loving, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who oriented her life around her family and friends. Barb was a talented cook who enjoyed hosting many gatherings at their Mullett Lake cottage, and home on John Werner Drive.
In later years Barb and Maurice resided in their condo on the Cheboygan River. Barb loved seeing the ducks, swans and boats passing by on the river. Barb was easy to talk with and often had a great smile on her face.
Barb is survived by her husband of 68 years Maurice, daughter Kathleen Eustice, grandchildren, Erin Felski and Joseph Dombrowski III, great-granddaughter, Abbey Felski, son-in-law Russell "Rusty" Humphrey, brother-in-law, Robert Eustice, sister-in-law Aileen (Eustice) Bauers and many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Sally Ann (Eustice) Humphrey, sister Patricia Geyer, brothers-in-law, Robert Geyer, John Eustice, James "Red" Eustice, Michael Eustice and sister-in-law, Mary E. Meden.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary/St. Charles Church on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the family greeting friends beginning at 10 a.m. Reverend Duane Wachowiak will officiate.
Barb was cared for by her husband Maurice for the past several years in their home with the help of Linda Geyer, Aileen Bauers and special friend Pam Schulz. The family extends their deepest appreciation to Barb's caregivers for their loving compassionate care and friendship.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Baraga School, the Cheboygan County Humane Society or the in remembrance of Barb. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Barb are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019