It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Betty Irene Douglas, age 92, on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at the Hospice House of Cheboygan.
Betty was born on August 5, 1926 in Detroit and grew up in Chatham, Ontario. She attended the Chatham College of Business and worked in the cities of Chatham, Windsor, and Detroit during her career. In 1958, she married Dale Douglas and moved to Cheboygan where she raised her family. She loved the natural beauty of Northern Michigan where she lived for 60 years.
Betty volunteered her time and energy at the "Seedums" garden club, The Church of the Straits in Mackinaw, and the Hospital Auxiliary. In her later years, she knitted well over 1000 hats for cancer patients and was recognized for her work by the University Presbyterian Church in Rochester Hills.
Betty always stayed fit and healthy. In her youth, she was a figure skater with the Thames Skating Club. Later in life, she became a lover of cross country skiing, swimming and walking. Betty also loved to travel to her native Canada, Europe, and numerous states. She was a gifted gardener who was known for her beautiful roses and raspberries. She was also an avid reader and loved the Cheboygan Area Public Library.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dale. She is lovingly remembered by her four daughters: Jill (Robert) Sageman, Jackie (Kent) Bossart, Tammy Granger, and Diane (Frank) Moore, and her sister, Virginia Shanks of Strathroy, Ontario. She enjoyed, nurtured, and loved ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Most of all Betty will be remembered for her kind, caring, thoughtful, and independent nature. She touched everyone she met. She was cherished by her family and will be greatly missed.
Memorial Service will be held in the spring. Donations in her memory can be made to the Cheboygan County Council on Aging (1531 Sand Road, Cheboygan, MI 49721) or the Cheboygan Area Public Library (100 South Bailey Street, Cheboygan, MI 49721).
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 2, 2019