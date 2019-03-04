|
|
Bryant A. Barr, 83
Bryant A. Barr, age 83, of Cheboygan passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at his home. He was born March 1, 1935 in Cheboygan, the son of George E. and Anna S. (Pellenz) Barr. On October 4, 1958 at St. Charles Catholic Church, Bryant married Carmel Barr who preceded him in death in 2010.
Bryant worked at Cheboygan Cement for 49 years and retired in 2000 as a truck driver. He also owned a dairy farm which he farmed for many years. He was a lifetime member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #791. He enjoyed woodworking, going to the casino, bowling, dancing and playing the Wii. He and Carmel were also foster parents for many years to many kids.
Bryant is survived by his five children, Michael Barr of South Dakota, Marilyn Stachon of Cheboygan, Lisa Barr of Cheboygan, Catherine (Tim) Click of Grand Rapids and Shirley (David) Barr-Ormsbee of Cheboygan; sister-in-law, Linda Root of Cheboygan; brothers-in-law, Gene (Kathy) St. Antoine of Cheboygan and James (Barbara) St. Antoine of Pennsylvania and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins.
Besides his wife Carmel, Bryant was preceded in death by several siblings.
The funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church on Friday, February 15 at 11 a.m. with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. Duane Wachowiak will officiate and burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Bryant's daughter, Lisa Barr.
Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Bryant are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 12, 2019