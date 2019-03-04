|
Chase W. Laway, 28, of Cheboygan was lifted up to his heavenly home on February 7th, 2019.
Chase was born on October 25th, 1990, the son of Frank and Karen (Jakabowski) Laway. He came to Cheboygan with his father when he was nine years old. Chase attended Bishop Baraga School and Cheboygan High School, graduating in 2010. He had been employed at Tube Fab in Afton and most recently Circuit Control in Petoskey. He enjoyed the outdoors, video games, and music. His greatest love was his children and the time he spent with them.
Surviving are his three children, Trevor, Chelsea and Elli Laway and their mother Sara (Suchey) Henning; his father Frank (Beverly) Laway of Cheboygan; his grandparents Dianne (Selden) George and Ray Laway Sr.; his siblings Nathaniel McNeil, Raeann McNeil and Emily (McNeil) Lawson; his aunts and uncles, Lyn (Selden) LaVigne, Mike (Dawn) Laway, Ray Laway Jr., Donny (Cecilia) Selden; his cousins Jenna and Michael Laway, Ryan Laway, Peyton LaHaie, Donna (Todd) Baldwin, Darren (Opal) Selden, Danny (Carrie) Selden; his nephew Ashton Lawson and his niece Chloe Simmons. Other special people in his life, Alyssa Casey, Jaice Nelson, Steven Lasanen and Joe Carlson.
He was preceded in death by his mother Karen Laway; his great-grandparents Stan and Joan (Penny) Selden and his Aunt Nancy (Laway) Wendt.
Chase will always be the whisper in the gentle breeze, his love will shine upon us like the light of the sun, he will comfort our soul like a warm gentle rain. He will always be loved and forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m., at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan.
Memorials to Bishop Baraga School and to Hospice House of Cheboygan.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 12, 2019