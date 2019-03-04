|
David J. Hudson, 69, of Cheboygan, passed away February 11, 2019 at home, surrounded by the family that he loved.
He was born July 24, 1949 in Cheboygan, Michigan, the son of Robert and Pearl (France) Hudson.
David grew up in Cheboygan and graduated from Cheboygan Area High School in 1967. On November 13, 1971 in Cheboygan, he married the love of his life, Susan Lindman.
David served from 1969 until 1971 in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, with the 101st Airborne, Screaming Eagles, and received a Purple Heart for wounds received in action.
In 1977 he graduated from Ferris State University with a B.S. Degree in Business Management, and an Associate Degree in Surveying.
In 2015, he retired from Durocher Marine/Kokosing in Cheboygan after 29 years as a Senior Project Manager.
David was a kind, compassionate, and caring man, always putting others before himself. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing, and especially spending time with his sons, and his six grandchildren, which were his greatest joy in life.
He was also an active member of the Evangelical Covenant Church.
Surviving are his wife Susan; two sons, David (Deanna) Hudson, and John (Kristin) Hudson; six grandchildren, Emma, Anna, Daniel, Alex, Carter and Brynn; four brothers in law; Steve Beauchamp, David Lindman, Darrell (Susan) Lindman, John (Linda) Lindman and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, a brother Robert "Bobby" Hudson, twin sister Diane Beauchamp, and his mother and father in law, Paul and Dorothy Lindman.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Cheboygan, with the family greeting friends beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor John Gardner will officiate, burial will be at Pinehill Cemetery at a later date. A luncheon will follow the service.
Memorials may be made to McLaren Hospice in Cheboygan, or the Evangelical Covenant Church Building Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019