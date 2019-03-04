Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Grubaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas A. Grubaugh


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas A. Grubaugh Obituary
Douglas A. Grubaugh, 57, of Wolverine, passed away in his home surrounded by family on February 27, 2019.
Doug was born on June 14, 1961 in Saginaw, the son of Gordon Grubaugh and Lorraine (Nash) Grubaugh. He grew up in Alanson and attended school at Alanson Littlefield High School. Doug proudly served our country in the Army for two years. Doug was a muscle car fanatic who also loved working on cars; a hobby he had fostered with his grandfather Claude Nash. He also enjoyed NASCAR and football. Doug was a staunch Republican who loved his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Doug is survived by Diane (David) Lindsey, Vicki Turner, Dennis Grubaugh, and Karen Grubaugh as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Lorraine Grubaugh, Gordon Grubaugh, Robert "Rocky" Rochester, Stan York, Claude Nash, and Phyllis Nash.
Anyone wishing to make a charitable donation in memory of Doug should consider McLaren Home Care & Hospice, formerly known as Hospice of the Straits.
Friends and family are welcome to share memorials and offer condolences online at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
The family was served by the Lintz Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.