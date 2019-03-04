|
Douglas A. Grubaugh, 57, of Wolverine, passed away in his home surrounded by family on February 27, 2019.
Doug was born on June 14, 1961 in Saginaw, the son of Gordon Grubaugh and Lorraine (Nash) Grubaugh. He grew up in Alanson and attended school at Alanson Littlefield High School. Doug proudly served our country in the Army for two years. Doug was a muscle car fanatic who also loved working on cars; a hobby he had fostered with his grandfather Claude Nash. He also enjoyed NASCAR and football. Doug was a staunch Republican who loved his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Doug is survived by Diane (David) Lindsey, Vicki Turner, Dennis Grubaugh, and Karen Grubaugh as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Lorraine Grubaugh, Gordon Grubaugh, Robert "Rocky" Rochester, Stan York, Claude Nash, and Phyllis Nash.
Anyone wishing to make a charitable donation in memory of Doug should consider McLaren Home Care & Hospice, formerly known as Hospice of the Straits.
