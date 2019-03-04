|
George D. Clark, age 76 of Cheboygan, passed away February 22, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey.
George was born October 10, 1942 in Petoskey to Leslie and Audrey (Gouine) Clark.
On May 14, 1966, he married Sally Sullivan. He received his Business Administration degree from Ferris State University in 1971 and worked in managerial positions during his career. His first job after college was at The Walter and May Reuther Center (UAW) in Onaway. Later he worked for Henderson Brothers and eventually retired from Moeller Aerospace in Conway.
As a young man George was an avid downhill skier, handball and tennis player, and ice skater. George also had many passions and hobbies. These included cribbage, wood working, making homemade bread and butter, growing tomatoes, putting on fish fries for his family and friends, watching college sports and the Red Wings. He loved music, particularly the blues and jazz and was a voracious reader and history enthusiast. He was involved with the Jaycees and Big Brother program, helped to bring soccer to Cheboygan area schools and served as soccer board president for many years. George had a great love for nature and passed this on to his beloved children and granddaughter.
George is survived by his wife, Sally Sullivan; three children, Josie (John Brcic), Brian (Fiona Yankevich), Christina and one granddaughter, Ada Isobel Clark; brother, Tom (Mary Watson) Clark, and sister, Lisa (Roger Rittenhouse) Lamancusa. He is also survived by many extended family members including in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and many wonderful lifelong friends.
Additionally he is survived by his grandpets, Bink, Sukey, Judy, and Cashew as well as Reese, Jack and Callie (sister Lisa's pets).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Audrey Clark.
Friends may visit at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church on Thursday, February 28, from 10 a.m. through time of his memorial Mass at 11 a.m. with Fr. Duane Wachowiak officiating.
Internment will take place in the spring at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019