Laurie Ann McMahon, 59
Laurie Ann McMahon, age 59 of St. Petersburg, FL passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her childhood home in Levering. She was born April 28, 1959, the daughter of Francis and Jeanne (Fugere) McMahon. She was the youngest of their five children: Lynne, Lorna, Brian, Patrick and Laurie. She graduated from Mackinaw City High School in 1978 and from Petoskey Beauty Academy in 1980. After graduating, Laurie left Northern Michigan and her travels took her to Florida, Tennessee, upstate New York and finally back to Florida.
Laurie was the magic bubble girl. Even after she was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma, she pulled out her bubble wand and ran about her yard in St. Petersburg making bubbles for her neighbor's dog to chase. She captured the joy in life. We will miss the sparkle that was Laurie.
Travel was in her blood. Her life's work was in the airline industry with her final job at Northwest/Delta Airlines. She was meticulous and took pride in her airline and her performance and cared for her clients as if they were family. Music was always part of her life. She loved concerts (countless concerts), even a Jimmy Buffet concert in Paris. During school, Laurie learned to play trumpet and her last performance was "Taps" at her dad's burial in 2016.
Along the way, Laurie touched many people. The bond of friendship was forged early with the "Levering Mafia," and lasting friendships were formed in each stage of her life. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sheri, Nancy and those members of the "Mafia" who were able to clean out Laurie's condo. Her life's story wouldn't be complete without mentioning Nicole Hanuscin, whom she helped raise to the fine person she is today.
Since the diagnosis, we have captured great moments, including several at Sturgeon Bay. On one visit, Laurie sat on the beach while her nephew and her sister were in Lake Michigan. A Snowy Owl came and sat on the beach four feet from her. Even the wild things felt the pull of her charm.
Left behind are her siblings, Lorna and Patrick, her nephews, Eric and Stephen Witham, her uncle, William McMahon and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles and her siblings, Brian and Lynne.
For those of you who knew and loved Laurie, life isn't as bright as it once was. Laurie knew great tragedy, yet she always remained the bubble girl. We would do well to do the same.
There will be no services for Laurie. Burial will take place in Baraga, MI where she will join her parents and deceased siblings at a later date. For those who wish to make a contribution in her honor, please consider Hospice of the Straits. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Laurie are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
