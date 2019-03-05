|
Lonnie D. Baker, age 61, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born to Janet and Douglas Baker on March 22, 1957.
Lonnie loved doing many things in his spare time such as watching western movies, hunting, fishing, collecting knives and guns, and cookouts. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Lonnie was known as a bit of a jokester and liked picking on and teasing everyone. He also loved high speeds and fast cars. He had a blast two-tracking, water skiing, and smoking weed. His fun and crazy personality will be greatly missed.
Lonnie is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cindy Baker; his children, Mike (Amanda) Burnett, Tracy (Willie) Hollopeter, Amy (John) Flynn and Joe (Angie) Baker; his grandchildren, Matt, Ashley, Deeanna, Anthony, Onnah, Owen and great-grandson Alexander.
He was preceded in death by William Hollopeter, Alta and Emiel VanHoorne, Janet Denison and Douglas Baker.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from noon until 2 pm.. at the Eagles in Cheboygan, located at 626 N. Main St.
Arrangements were entrusted to Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, PO Box 1548, Gaylord MI 49734. www.nelsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019