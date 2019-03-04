|
Louise Mary (Jaynes) Herzog, 75
Born February 8, 1943, Saginaw MI.
After a courageous battle with cancer, Louise Herzog, of Mullett Lake, MI, passed in peace on February 7, 2019.
Her journey of love began as a pediatric nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw, where her career spanned over 25 years. Louise continued her devotion to others as her married life led her to various states. She transitioned her service to others in need as a volunteer with St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church, Cheboygan Catholic Community Task Force, and Hospice House of Cheboygan. Joy was also found volunteering at the Cheboygan Opera House.
Louise was devoted to Leo, her husband of 53 years. She was a loving mother to Amy (Herzog) Wall, (Stephen), Mary (Herzog) Shepard, (Timothy), and Steven Herzog, (Christine). Grandmother to Zach, Mitchell, Jack, Rachel, Kelsey, Carly, Megan, and Thomas. Louise was predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Arlene Jaynes, and brother Franklin Jaynes. She leaves behind beloved sisters and brothers-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, and a wealth of friends too numerous to name but equally valued.
Our sincere appreciation for the support provided by the Cheboygan Catholic Community Task Force, Hospice of Michigan, and Drs. Don Watson and Paula DeKeyser.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary/St. Charles on Saturday, February 16th at 11 a.m. The family will welcome visitors at 10 a.m. with a funeral luncheon to follow. Louise's wishes included cremation. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery, Saginaw, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations to the Cheboygan Catholic Community Task Force.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019