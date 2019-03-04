|
Pearl L. Bannatyne, 87, of Cheboygan, Michigan passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Medilodge. The daughter of Carl and Thelma (Clark) Bonnett, Pearl was born on May 24, 1931 in Cheboygan, one of nine children. On July 8, 1950, Pearl married the late Robert "Bob" Bannatyne, and he and Pearl raised three children together. Survivors include son, Robert Bannatyne, daughter, Debra James, and daughter-in-law, Julie (Arnold) Bannatyne, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the most recent addition of twins; her great-great grandsons. Survivors also include her brother, Gary Bonnett, three sisters, Esther Martin, Ellen VanSlembrouck, Shirley Hall, and sister-in-law, Bobbi Bonnett, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Daniel Bannatyne, three brothers, Dale, Ron, and Larry Bonnett, and one sister, Barbara VanEkhardt. Pearl was a dedicated wife and loving mother who will be sorely missed. Pearl was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church and she enjoyed reading, playing cards, dancing, and loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. As a former member of the Jac-Pine Saddle Club she enjoyed many campouts at Elk Hill and "Ron's Camp" near Paradise Lake riding her four wheeler. Pearl worked as a receptionist for Dr.
Crawford and then Northern Michigan Oral Surgeons in Cheboygan until retirement. Pearl loved to travel with her husband and enjoyed many trips to warmer climates.
A gathering to celebrate Pearl's life will be held at St. Thomas on Friday, February 22, 2019 with visitation at 10 a.m., funeral service at 11 a.m., and a luncheon immediately following. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in Pearl's memory to Hospice of Michigan or St. Thomas Lutheran Church.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019