|
|
Robert "Bob" J. Bergstrom, age 69 of Cheboygan, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home. He was born May 27, 1949 in Cheboygan, the son of Howard and Jean (Stewart) Bergstrom. On September 15, 1984 at the Congregational church in Cheboygan, Bob married Alane Peters who survives.
Bob graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1967 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as a boiler technician, petty officer third class in 1971. After his discharge from the service, he served with the Michigan National Guard for five years. Bob graduated from Ferris State University in 1976 with a Bachelor's of Science degree. He then went to work in oil exploration as the Chief Engineer on a seismographic vessel in the gulf and along the east coast. Bob retired in 2013 as a Chief Engineer on M/V Spencer F. Baird from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service out of Cheboygan after 23 years of service. He was a member of the Cheboygan Eagles, the American Legion in Mackinaw City and the Rogers City VFW. He enjoyed watching the Detroit Lions lose, golfing, deer and rabbit hunting, and archery at the Cheboygan Sportsman Club. He will be remembered for his wry sense of humor.
Besides his wife Alane, Bob is survived by his two children, Nickolas (Annie Simons) Bergstrom of Cheboygan and Darlene Bergstrom of Temecula, CA and his brother, Bill (Rita) Bergstrom of Cheboygan, as well as many dear extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cheboygan Life Support Systems, 536 Riggs Dr., Cheboygan, MI 49721. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Bob are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 16, 2019