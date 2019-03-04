|
Sally Kay McGill age 76 of Cheboygan passed away peacefully at Vital Care Hospice House in Cheboygan on February 19, 2019. She was born September 18, 1942 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to
Evan and Marjorie (Smith) Morgan. On April 24, 1965 Sally married Thomas McGill in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from Mt. Carmel School of Nursing in Columbus in 1964.
Sally and Tom moved to Cheboygan in 1997. Sally was a hospice volunteer and the first in Cheboygan to make Memory Teddy Bears. She enjoyed listening to music and quilting.
Sally is survived by her husband, Tom; twin daughters, Carrie McGill and Kellie McGill; she is also survived by a sister, Jane (Charles) Reed.
Mrs. McGill was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Erin and her parents, Evan and Marjorie.
Inurnment and graveside services will take place at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Ohio.
Memorials may be given in memory of Sally McGill to Vital Care Hospice House in Cheboygan.
Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019