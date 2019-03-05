|
|
Sharon Denise Duflo, 63, was born October 27, 1955, in Garden City, MI, and passed away February 7, 2019, at home in Cheboygan, MI, surrounded by her family.
Sharon moved to Cheboygan when she was a teenager. She enjoyed camping and working at Mill Creek Campground in Mackinaw City, MI, for many years. She loved being with friends and family, and in her spare time she loved working on various crafts, especially crocheting.
Later in life, Sharon did a lot of volunteer work throughout Cheboygan. She worked with The Salvation Army, helping families with the Christmas Program. She rang the bell at Christmas time and helped serve Thanksgiving Dinner at the K of C Hall. She also helped serve families at the St. Thomas Food Pantry every week. For the past 10 years Sharon has helped raise money for and enjoyed being part of the family team. She loved to serve her community through volunteering wherever she was needed.
Sharon is survived by her children, Sara (Jeff) Chevalier of Cheboygan, Josh (Molly) Horton of Grand Rapids, Michelle (Craig Plowman) Baker of Ciarkston, and Scott (Colleen) Duflo of McMillian. Also her mother, Barbara Davison of Cheboygan. Her grandchildren Alan, Matthew, Brian (Mara), Morgan, Bethani, Sydney, and Peyton, and a great-grandson, Koltyn. Her siblings, Karen (Mike) Free of Virginia, Patricia (Dan) Terrien of Mississippi, Sandy (James) Young of Wisconsin, Tom (Theresa) Raymus, Mike (Tammy) Raymus, and Penny (Jim) Simmons, all of Cheboygan. Sharon is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Patrick Duflo, of St. Ignace, her daughter Malissa Horton, and her father, Richard Davison of Cheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html) or to Life Worship Center of Cheboygan (www.life-worship-center.org), where Sharon was a member and loved to worship.
A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Life Worship Center, 901 W. VFW Rd. The family will gather at 9:30 a.m., with friends welcome for visitation at 10 a.m. Her Celebration of Life service begins at 11 a.m., where she will be remembered for her compassionate, joyful and loving personality. A luncheon will follow.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019