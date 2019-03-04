|
William "Bill" D. Burnett, age 83, of Cheboygan passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Hospice House. He was born September 21, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Wallace and Ruth (Blackburn) Burnett. On December 30, 1961 at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Bill married Cathy Bemus.
Bill served his country with the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1960. Upon his discharge, Bill went to work for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local #692 out of Bay City and retired as a Master Journeyman Electrician in 1990. He was a longtime volunteer at the St. Thomas Food Pantry, the Relay for Life and had built four Habitat for Humanity homes. Bill enjoyed motorcycles, antique cars, roller skating, bowling, NASCAR and was an avid Snoopy collector.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy of Cheboygan, one daughter, Julie Ruth Burnett of Carp Lake, two grandsons, Jehren Michael Warner and Jaedon Burnett Warner, both of Jackson, MI, three sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Steve) Corthal of Sidney, OH, Christina (Charles) Farlee of Woodland, MI and Rose Mikos of Cheboygan, special neighbors, Joe and Mattie Blaskowski and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, George Mikos, Denton Bemus and Hank Bemus.
A memorial service will take place at St. Thomas Lutheran Church on Friday, March 8 at 11:00 AM with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Pastors Dave Hueter and Dave Wallis will officiate. Due to extreme allergies to flowers, please bring a non-perishable food item in Bill's memory or consider the St. Thomas Food Pantry. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Bill are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019